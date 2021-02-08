Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 81.54% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HERXF traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.92. 511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.14. Héroux-Devtek has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $15.08.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

