Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.28

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.28 and last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 5071 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.99.

Separately, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims, Inc manufactures men's wellness products. It offers products, including hair loss prevention medicines, sexual wellness products, skincare products, and oral care products. The company also provides sweaters, jackets, corduroy, sport coats, wool overcoat, leather boots, flannel, shirts, caps, and candles.

