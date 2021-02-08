Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) (LON:HOC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2021

Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) (LON:HOC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 205 ($2.68).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOC. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

LON HOC traded up GBX 5.80 ($0.08) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 234 ($3.06). The company had a trading volume of 1,175,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,838. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56. Hochschild Mining plc has a one year low of GBX 80.40 ($1.05) and a one year high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27). The company has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 212.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 230.54.

About Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L)

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells gold and silver in the Americas. It also offers dorÃ© and concentrates. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?

Analyst Recommendations for Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) (LON:HOC)

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit