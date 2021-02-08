Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) (LON:HOC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) (LON:HOC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 205 ($2.68).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOC. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

LON HOC traded up GBX 5.80 ($0.08) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 234 ($3.06). The company had a trading volume of 1,175,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,838. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56. Hochschild Mining plc has a one year low of GBX 80.40 ($1.05) and a one year high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27). The company has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 212.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 230.54.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells gold and silver in the Americas. It also offers dorÃ© and concentrates. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

