HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Stock Price Up 5.7%

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) shares rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.14 and last traded at $31.93. Approximately 2,462,420 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 2,570,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.20.

HFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Argus downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.20.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. HollyFrontier’s revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,420,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,825,000 after buying an additional 5,230,433 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,064,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,925,000 after buying an additional 1,655,190 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,978,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 551.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,550,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 34.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,120,000 after purchasing an additional 645,816 shares during the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

