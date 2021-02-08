Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Insider Sells $707,866.76 in Stock

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Benjamin Jordan Cohn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 17th, Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of Hologic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $362,900.00.

Shares of Hologic stock traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $82.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,746,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,240. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Hologic by 5,025.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Hologic by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

