Iconic Token (ICNQ) Price Reaches $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Iconic Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000432 BTC on exchanges. Iconic Token has a market cap of $1.62 million and $6,232.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Iconic Token has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00050591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.45 or 0.00170710 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00063864 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00058188 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00194926 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00061309 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,978,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,178,073 tokens. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

Iconic Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

