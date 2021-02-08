Insider Buying: Castings P.L.C. (CGS.L) (LON:CGS) Insider Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Castings P.L.C. (CGS.L) (LON:CGS) insider Brian J. Cooke bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 368 ($4.81) per share, for a total transaction of £18,400 ($24,039.72).

Shares of CGS stock opened at GBX 366.28 ($4.79) on Monday. Castings P.L.C. has a 1-year low of GBX 274 ($3.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 443.76 ($5.80). The stock has a market cap of £159.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 368.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 348.31.

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron castings, spheroidal graphite (SG) iron castings, austempered ductile iron castings, simo castings, grey iron castings, and Ni-resist castings.

