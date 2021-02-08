Insider Buying: Castings P.L.C. (CGS.L) (LON:CGS) Insider Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Castings P.L.C. (CGS.L) (LON:CGS) insider Brian J. Cooke bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 368 ($4.81) per share, for a total transaction of £18,400 ($24,039.72).
Shares of CGS stock opened at GBX 366.28 ($4.79) on Monday. Castings P.L.C. has a 1-year low of GBX 274 ($3.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 443.76 ($5.80). The stock has a market cap of £159.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 368.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 348.31.
