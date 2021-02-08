Insider Selling: Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) EVP Sells $35,360.00 in Stock

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) EVP Rick Badgley sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $35,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $65.64 on Monday. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $67.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 115.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Brinker International by 2,765.4% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the third quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the third quarter worth $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the third quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

