Insider Selling: Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) CEO Sells $109,677.14 in Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) CEO Lynn J. Bamford sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $109,677.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,924.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CW stock opened at $112.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.52. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $149.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CW shares. TheStreet raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 55.3% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

