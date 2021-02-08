Insider Selling: Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) CEO Sells $1,079,346.00 in Stock

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,079,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Motorola Solutions stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $182.54. The company had a trading volume of 918,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,508. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.77 and a 1 year high of $187.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.52 and a 200 day moving average of $162.02. The stock has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,578,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,425,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,528 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,674,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,654,000 after acquiring an additional 173,309 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.60.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

