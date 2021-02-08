Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 432 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,416 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.1% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $181.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $328.67 billion, a PE ratio of -113.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.33. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,589,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $41,743,050.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 867,207 shares of company stock valued at $150,836,958 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Loop Capital increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.23.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.