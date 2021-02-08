Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Hits New 12-Month High at $183.55

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $183.55 and last traded at $183.55, with a volume of 96 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $179.06.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.24.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTH. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,124,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

