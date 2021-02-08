IQeon 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $224,404.00 (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. In the last week, IQeon has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One IQeon coin can currently be bought for $2.31 or 0.00005337 BTC on exchanges. IQeon has a market capitalization of $12.67 million and approximately $224,404.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00058710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $501.85 or 0.01160947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006021 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,573.27 or 0.05952832 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00048339 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00018381 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00033119 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00020628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

IQeon Coin Profile

IQeon (CRYPTO:IQN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

IQeon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

