IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 83,324 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $83,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in IQVIA by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $978,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in IQVIA by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 35,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 8,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management increased its stake in IQVIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 118,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQV opened at $186.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 204.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.79 and a 52 week high of $192.34.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 63,451 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $1,658,686.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on IQV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.33.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

