iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Stake Raised by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,155,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,086 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Savant Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $27,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 262.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.50. The stock had a trading volume of 10,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,300. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.39. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $28.89.

