iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Position Trimmed by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 162,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,528 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,336,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,848,000 after buying an additional 1,168,674 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 68.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,813,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,307,000 after buying an additional 733,837 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,750,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,464,000 after purchasing an additional 630,079 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,456,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,892,000.

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $72.91. 6,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,912. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $72.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.69 and a 200 day moving average of $62.67.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

