iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Stake Increased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 280.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,518,000 after buying an additional 528,606 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 52.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 840,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,187,000 after purchasing an additional 289,504 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $65,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $24.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average of $23.47. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.