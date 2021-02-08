iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Holdings Raised by Proequities Inc.

Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 302.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $90.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.56. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $43.81 and a 52-week high of $91.13.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

