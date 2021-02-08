iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Shares Down 5.2%

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.22 and last traded at $19.33. Approximately 643,068 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,550,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.38.

About iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN)

As of January 21, 2021, iSun, Inc was acquired by iSun Energy LLC. iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services.

