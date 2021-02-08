Ivrnet Inc. (IVI.V) (CVE:IVI) Shares Down 22.2%

Ivrnet Inc. (IVI.V) (CVE:IVI) shares were down 22.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 467,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 501,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 692.59, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$3.17 million and a PE ratio of -1.67.

About Ivrnet Inc. (IVI.V) (CVE:IVI)

Ivrnet Inc, a software and communications company, develops, hosts, sells, and supports value added business automation software solutions in North America. It offers automated interaction through phone network and the Internet. The company also provides Safepay, a payment card industry (PCI) compliant phone in credit card payments, and PCI compliant online payment solutions.

