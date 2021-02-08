Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG.AX) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.47 (ASX:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG.AX) (ASX:JHG) announced a final dividend on Monday, February 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4722 per share on Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$28.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82.
Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG.AX) Company Profile
