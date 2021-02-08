Kaizen Financial Strategies Acquires New Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Lam Research by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Lam Research by 2.7% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price objective (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.00.

LRCX stock traded up $12.46 on Monday, reaching $522.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,696. The firm has a market cap of $74.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $509.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.83. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $181.38 and a 12-month high of $585.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,977 shares of company stock valued at $15,683,053. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

