Kaizen Financial Strategies Invests $312,000 in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,847,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,747,000 after buying an additional 173,328 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,604,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,048,000 after buying an additional 24,462 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,019,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,472,000 after buying an additional 8,754 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 987,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,203,000 after buying an additional 107,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 44.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 846,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,794,000 after buying an additional 259,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.41.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,867,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $210.79. 49,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,188. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.89 and its 200-day moving average is $176.54. The firm has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 50.24, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $211.44.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $957.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.68 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

