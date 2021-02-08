Kaizen Financial Strategies Invests $772,000 in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,501 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in VMware by 4,464.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,802 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $13,712,000 after buying an additional 3,646,131 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of VMware by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,107,217 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $302,744,000 after purchasing an additional 552,848 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,250,335 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $466,976,000 after purchasing an additional 536,321 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in shares of VMware by 782.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 354,189 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $50,886,000 after buying an additional 314,038 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of VMware by 36.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 746,995 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $107,321,000 after purchasing an additional 197,756 shares during the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on VMW. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Shares of NYSE VMW traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.43. The stock had a trading volume of 10,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,325. The firm has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.99. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.00 and a twelve month high of $163.17.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $373,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,685,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

