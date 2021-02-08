Kaizen Financial Strategies Takes $669,000 Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 17,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 105,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 138,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 51,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $1,969,334.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 40,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 310,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,953,403. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,365 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,834 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.85. 3,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,550. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FNF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

