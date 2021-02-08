Karbo (KRB) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,355.00

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Karbo coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Karbo has traded up 170.5% against the U.S. dollar. Karbo has a market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $2,355.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Karbo alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.46 or 0.00353554 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000584 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Karbo Coin Profile

Karbo (KRB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 8,923,033 coins. The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Karbo’s official website is karbowanec.com . Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Karbo

Karbo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karbo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Karbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Karbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karbo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.