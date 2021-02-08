Karnalyte Resources Inc. (KRN.TO) (TSE:KRN) Shares Gap Down to $0.26

Karnalyte Resources Inc. (KRN.TO) (TSE:KRN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.26, but opened at $0.23. Karnalyte Resources Inc. (KRN.TO) shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 2,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.25.

Karnalyte Resources Inc. (KRN.TO) (TSE:KRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Karnalyte Resources Inc explores for and develops agricultural and industrial potash, nitrogen, and magnesium products in Canada. The company owns 100% interests in Subsurface Mineral Leases KLSA 010, KL 247A, and KL 246 totaling 367 km2 of mineral rights. It also engages in the ownership of the Wynyard Potash Project, a construction ready solution mining potash project located in Wynyard, Saskatchewan; and exploring and development of the Proteos Nitrogen Project located in Central Saskatchewan.

