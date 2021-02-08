Karnalyte Resources Inc. (KRN.TO) (TSE:KRN) Shares Gap Down to $0.26

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2021

Karnalyte Resources Inc. (KRN.TO) (TSE:KRN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.26, but opened at $0.23. Karnalyte Resources Inc. (KRN.TO) shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 2,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.25.

Karnalyte Resources Inc. (KRN.TO) (TSE:KRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Karnalyte Resources Inc. (KRN.TO) Company Profile (TSE:KRN)

Karnalyte Resources Inc explores for and develops agricultural and industrial potash, nitrogen, and magnesium products in Canada. The company owns 100% interests in Subsurface Mineral Leases KLSA 010, KL 247A, and KL 246 totaling 367 km2 of mineral rights. It also engages in the ownership of the Wynyard Potash Project, a construction ready solution mining potash project located in Wynyard, Saskatchewan; and exploring and development of the Proteos Nitrogen Project located in Central Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Karnalyte Resources Inc. (KRN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karnalyte Resources Inc. (KRN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit