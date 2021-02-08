Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €60.00 Price Target for Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG)

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) has been given a €60.00 ($70.59) price target by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 6.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DLG. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €53.60 ($63.06).

Get Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR:DLG opened at €56.12 ($66.02) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a PE ratio of 56.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €47.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €40.70. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a 1-year low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a 1-year high of €56.12 ($66.02).

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.