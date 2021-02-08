Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Makes New $2.81 Million Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,636,000 after buying an additional 268,059 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,478,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,731,000 after purchasing an additional 63,476 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,657,000 after purchasing an additional 629,767 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 811,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,870,000 after purchasing an additional 261,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 747,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,495,000 after buying an additional 22,971 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITW. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Vertical Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.65.

Shares of ITW stock traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $204.28. The company had a trading volume of 11,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,583. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $224.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.84 and a 200 day moving average of $200.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

