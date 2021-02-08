Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 111.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,650 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 849,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,742,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,825,000 after acquiring an additional 248,839 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 80,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMI. TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Tudor Pickering lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.47. 228,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,047,801. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $13.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

