Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Acquires 150 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 806.6% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 20,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 18,132 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period.

VGT stock traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $373.12. 1,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,375. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $179.45 and a 52 week high of $372.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $355.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.30.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

