KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08, RTT News reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE KKR traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.27. 3,113,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,487,365. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.82.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

