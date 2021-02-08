KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08, RTT News reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE KKR traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.27. 3,113,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,487,365. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.
In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About KKR & Co. Inc.
KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.
Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading
Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.