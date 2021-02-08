Knuff & Co LLC Acquires 66 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 29.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.1% during the third quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVY traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $174.45. 2,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,129. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $76.96 and a 12-month high of $173.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVY. S&P Equity Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.91.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

