Knuff & Co LLC Buys 1,828 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,663 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts accounts for about 1.3% of Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 881.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 310 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 11,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $1,409,918.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,127 shares of company stock worth $4,470,842 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

EA stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.63. 7,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,385,354. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.78. The stock has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.03.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

