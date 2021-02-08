Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 68.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,022,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,868,000 after purchasing an additional 698,235 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 910,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,399,000 after buying an additional 228,327 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 260.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,607,000 after acquiring an additional 628,654 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 585.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 861,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,160,000 after acquiring an additional 736,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 392,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,395,000 after acquiring an additional 120,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX opened at $191.25 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.23. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

In other The Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,084.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,033.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $298,903.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,417.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 468,528 shares of company stock worth $94,686,881 in the last ninety days. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Clorox in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.65.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

