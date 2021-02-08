Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 16,540 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 133.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,540 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 188.6% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 572,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,798,000 after purchasing an additional 374,421 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 390.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 286,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after buying an additional 227,864 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,428,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,322,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 264,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 88,657 shares in the last quarter.

PJAN opened at $30.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.77. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a one year low of $22.74 and a one year high of $31.05.

