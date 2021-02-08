Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $316,000 Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2021

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,547,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,501,000 after acquiring an additional 37,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 150.2% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWY opened at $92.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.49 and a 200 day moving average of $73.56. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $96.30.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit