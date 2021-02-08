Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $316,000 Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,547,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,501,000 after acquiring an additional 37,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 150.2% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWY opened at $92.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.49 and a 200 day moving average of $73.56. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

