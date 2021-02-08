Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

FLOT stock opened at $50.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.71. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.