KuCoin Shares (KCS) Price Hits $1.17 on Exchanges

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. KuCoin Shares has a total market capitalization of $93.73 million and approximately $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Shares token can currently be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KuCoin Shares alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00054195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.10 or 0.01059368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006078 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,478.62 or 0.05335812 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00045529 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00017018 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00020205 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00030149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000149 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Token Profile

KuCoin Shares (KCS) is a token. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here

KuCoin Shares Token Trading

KuCoin Shares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.