Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) and Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) and Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lexington Realty Trust and Alexander & Baldwin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexington Realty Trust $325.97 million 9.36 $279.91 million $0.80 13.78 Alexander & Baldwin $435.20 million 2.78 -$36.40 million N/A N/A

Lexington Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alexander & Baldwin.

Risk and Volatility

Lexington Realty Trust has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexander & Baldwin has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lexington Realty Trust and Alexander & Baldwin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexington Realty Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00 Alexander & Baldwin 0 1 0 0 2.00

Lexington Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 11.16%. Alexander & Baldwin has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.61%. Given Lexington Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lexington Realty Trust is more favorable than Alexander & Baldwin.

Dividends

Lexington Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Alexander & Baldwin pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Lexington Realty Trust pays out 53.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lexington Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Lexington Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.4% of Lexington Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Lexington Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lexington Realty Trust and Alexander & Baldwin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexington Realty Trust 49.72% 9.57% 4.87% Alexander & Baldwin 2.85% 1.01% 0.53%

Summary

Lexington Realty Trust beats Alexander & Baldwin on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases. These core assets comprise nearly 72% of A&B's total assets. A&B's non-core assets include renewable energy generation facilities, approximately 27,000 acres of agricultural and conservation land and a vertically integrated paving business. A&B is achieving its strategic objective of becoming a Hawai'i-focused commercial real estate company by expanding and strengthening its Hawai'i CRE portfolio and monetizing non-core assets. Over its 150-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a leadership role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction, residential and commercial real estate industries.

