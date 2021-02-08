Lightstreams Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4,942.00 (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last week, Lightstreams has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One Lightstreams coin can currently be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. Lightstreams has a market capitalization of $868,896.34 and approximately $4,942.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00054129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $495.87 or 0.01063127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,505.86 or 0.05372447 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00045822 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00016781 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00020009 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00030207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About Lightstreams

Lightstreams is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,095,992 coins. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams

Lightstreams Coin Trading

Lightstreams can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

