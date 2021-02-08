Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Shares Bought by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Limelight Networks worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Limelight Networks by 5,435.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 5,538.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 16,614 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Limelight Networks news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 20,833 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $92,706.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Genereux sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,765 shares of company stock worth $554,022 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen cut Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.75 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.98.

NASDAQ LLNW opened at $4.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $544.77 million, a P/E ratio of -73.83 and a beta of 0.72. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average of $5.01.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

