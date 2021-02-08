LINA Price Down 27% Over Last Week (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 23.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 8th. During the last seven days, LINA has traded down 27% against the dollar. One LINA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LINA has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and $6,440.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LINA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00057175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.86 or 0.01107355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00049973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,537.09 or 0.05735241 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00018158 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00020741 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00031525 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

About LINA

LINA is a token. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,124,967 tokens. LINA’s official website is lina.network . LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LINA

LINA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.