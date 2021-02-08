Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $156.13

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $156.13 and last traded at $156.13, with a volume of 519 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $150.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.78. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). Lindsay had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

In other news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $148,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,751,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,012,000 after acquiring an additional 89,203 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 1,836.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 260,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 247,420 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 147,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after acquiring an additional 11,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

