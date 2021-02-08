Loki (LOKI) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,392.00

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Loki coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,987.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,730.00 or 0.03761902 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.69 or 0.00360291 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $481.27 or 0.01046521 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.75 or 0.00425666 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.47 or 0.00353302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.11 or 0.00211158 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00019066 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official website is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.