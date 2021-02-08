Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on LZAGY. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Lonza Group in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

Lonza Group stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.10. 141,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,853. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.91. The company has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 0.70. Lonza Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.09 and a fifty-two week high of $68.99.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.