Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2021

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on LZAGY. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Lonza Group in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Lonza Group stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.10. 141,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,853. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.91. The company has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 0.70. Lonza Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.09 and a fifty-two week high of $68.99.

About Lonza Group

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Analyst Recommendations for Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit