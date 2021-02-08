Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.08

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 169944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.09.

The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average is $7.02.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

