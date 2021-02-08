Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings. Magic Software Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $94.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.50 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 265.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $148,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 25.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 23,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

MGIC opened at $16.34 on Monday. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The stock has a market cap of $799.66 million, a P/E ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

