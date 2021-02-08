Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Trading 6.6% Higher

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) traded up 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.50. 484,017 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 357,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $443.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.09. Research analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,466,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $330,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $964,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

