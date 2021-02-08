Mark S. Colby Sells 1,703 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total value of $255,773.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,071,290.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of GSHD stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $150.78. 90,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,829. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $37.26 and a 1 year high of $153.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 327.78 and a beta of 0.62.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,058,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,031,000 after buying an additional 101,485 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

